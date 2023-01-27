Here's What to Know About the Cancun Travel Warning

If you're planning to travel to Mexico and are banking on ride-share options to get around, you might want to reconsider.

The US State Department has just issued a warning to US travelers heading over to some of Mexico's most visited spots, the Washington Post reports. Following the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies like Uber, the US is advising tourists planning to travel to Cancun and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo to exercise caution in their travels and refrain from using app-based transportation services like Uber for now.

According to recent developments, taxi drivers have reportedly been attacking ride-share drivers in protest of policy changes impacting the industry. Earlier in January, a new court ruling allowed Uber to remain active in Quintana Roo without needing a public transport license, according to The Points Guy. Back in 2021, the Mexican Supreme Court had established that the company is not, in fact, a public transportation company, and therefore it isn't subject to the same regulations as taxi drivers. This results in a cost disparity, because taxi drivers are instead considered public transportation and as such have to pay higher costs.

For this reason, taxi drivers are extremely enraged, and they are taking it out on Uber drivers causing conflict on the streets. Unfortunately, some passengers have been caught in the middle of the action, and some US citizens have reportedly been injured.

In its warning, the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico advised travelers to review their personal security plans, be aware of their surroundings and maintain a low profile, monitor local media for updates, and call 911 in Mexico if they require immediate assistance.

Cancun is an in-demand destination due to features like its nearby cenotes, ancient Mayan temples, and white sand beaches, just to name a few of its many local attractions.