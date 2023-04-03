Mexico Travel Warning Hasn't Stopped Spring Break Tourism, President Claims

If you ask Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Cancun is now packed with American tourists despite the US government's multiple attempts to keep its citizens away from the tourism hotspot.

Over the course of the past few weeks, the US State Department issued several travel warnings and advisories related to Mexico. Earlier in January, a Cancun travel advisory alerted travelers to the possible dangers at the popular destination due to the recent conflicts between taxi drivers and ride-share companies.

It was only a few weeks later that the State Department released yet another advisory, this time targeting the entire country, following the tragic incidents involving Americans in the city of Matamoros, close to the Texas border (the American state also issued its own version of the warning). According to the travel warning, which still remains in place, six Mexican states are listed under the "do not travel" category.

During a recent press conference, President López Obrador claimed that Cancun is, in fact, crowded with American tourists. "The State Department has forbidden 30 of the 32 [Mexican] states, but the country is full of Americans," said President López Obrador, according to the Cancun Sun. "Quintana Roo is full. Cancun is full of Americans."

As we are still very much in the midst of the spring break travel season, is worth noting that it is currently too early to confirm President López Obrador's claims with additional data.

The US government, though, hasn't prohibited travel to Mexico, and it has only suggested that Americans don't visit the states under the "do not travel" category. Quintana Roo, which is the state Cancun is located within, isn't one of those. Together with 17 other states, Quintana Roo falls under the "exercise increased caution" category, which is below both the "do not travel" and "reconsider travel" advisories mandated by the US government. No advisory suggests that Americans should reconsider travel to Cancun.