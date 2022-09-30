Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic.

Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade Snacks recently announced that it would pull its 15-ounce packages of candy corn from store shelves because egg isn’t listed as an allergen on the packaging, according to an alert shared by the US Food and Drug Administration.

People who are allergic to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they were to consume the Halloween treat.

The candy was sold in clear plastic containers with a UPC code of 0-18586-00114-4 and a “best by” date of March 8, 2023. The recall applies to candy corn distributed across Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:



Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts

Donelan’s Supermarkets (across the state of Massachusetts)

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts

Foodies (locations across the state of Massachusetts)

Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut



So far no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall. But if you’ve recently purchased candy corn from any of the above locations, you should return it to its original place of purchase for a refund. If you have any questions about the recall you can contact Arcade Snacks at 1-508-832-6300 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm ET.