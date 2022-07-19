You Could Get Paid $100,000 a Year to Be a Candy Taste Tester

Do you have a sweet tooth? If so, you can use it to your advantage to apply for Candy Funhouse’s newest role, Chief Candy Officer. The full-time gig will pay an annual salary of $100,000 a year with the option to work from home. The main requirement? A love for candy. Your main responsibility will be to decide where or not to award each treat in the company’s inventory with the official Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval.

To apply, all you need is to be someone age 5 or older living in North America who is bold and creative with a deep love for confectionery products. That’s really it. Responsibilities of the role include choosing which new products Candy Funhouse should carry, leading candy board meetings, and being the head candy taste tester. There will be a palate training to make sure you’ve got all the knowledge to be successful.

"Here at Candy Funhouse we're all about FUN, and who better to set our Funhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic! Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins. I'm thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned,” Candy Funhouse CEO Jamal Hejazi said in a press release.

To apply, submit your application on the Candy Funhouse website by August 31, 2022. Candy Funhouse will offer a very comprehensive dental plan for the chosen candidate.