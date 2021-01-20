This Company Will Pay You $30/Hour to Eat Candy Full-Time

If you're eating candy anyway, why not get paid? Canadian sweets company Candy Funhouse is looking for 10 candy taste-testers to join the team.

Candy Funhouse needs the assistance as it prepares to launch its first-ever branded candy line. Taste-testers will be responsible for trying and reviewing candies from all over the world, narrowing hundreds of options down to a final 10.

Candies will be judged on taste, texture, and quality and the taste-tester will write brief, two-sentence descriptions of each product.

If the role wasn't sweet enough already, you'll be happy to learn that the wages are no joke. Two in-person taste-testers will be hired full-time with a pay of $30/hour, and eight remote taste-testers will be hired part-time with a pay of $26/hour.

According to Candy Funhouse, here are the qualifications candidates need:

Must live in North America (US or Canadian citizen)

Must be 18 years or older

Must not have food allergies

Should be enthusiastic about all types of candy

Should be bold and ready to try new things

Must be willing to share honest opinions

Candidates with an interest in candy, pop culture, and media will be given first priority.

Sounds easy enough, right? If you're ready to take your sweet tooth to a new level, you can for the full-time position here and the part-time position here. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 15, 2021.