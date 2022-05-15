Metal in Skittles, Starburst & Life Savers Gummies Prompts a Recall

The Mars Wrigley Confectionery company has issued a recall on a few varieties of its gummy snack.

The candy has the potential to contain "a very thing metal strand" embedded in the gummies or loose inside the bag. Metal is not a traditional Starburst flavor. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall impacts a variety of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies.

A third party produced these products for distribution in the US, Canada, and Mexico, Mars Wrigley notes. A total of 13 products are part of the recall. The FDA recall page includes a table featuring all varieties of the recalled candy. That list features varieties of the flavors like Sour Starburst of Wild Berry Life Savers gummies.

Stores have removed the candy from shelves as part of the recall, but customers may have them at home as well. If you have any of the bags of gummy snacks that are part of the recall, you're urged to throw them out or return them for a refund. You don't want to take a chance on eating metal thread with your fruity treats.