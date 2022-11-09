These Weed Brands Are Teaming Up for a Cannabis-Infused Thanksgiving Starter Pack

Thanksgiving is a holiday for stoners and you can't prove me wrong. It's basically the Olympics for eating and there's no better way to optimize your appetite than weed as an hors d'houvre. Or, if you'd rather make it part of the actual meal, that works too.

Last week, Kiva Confections announced the return of its bestselling cannabis-infused turkey gravy, and now, the edibles maker is teaming up with fellow weed brand Cann to launch a collab.

The Better Way to Holidaze Bundle is $34 online and includes both the Kiva Gravy and Cann's Cranberry Sage flavors. Now if you're unfamiliar with the social tonic, let me catch you up to speed. The beverage boasts all-natural ingredients, just 35 calories per can, and 2mg THC paired with 4mg CBD. The best part? You won't wake up to that post-holiday hangover.

"Sweet and a touch savory, this winter seasonal flavor was crafted to give you the warm and fuzzies all winter long," the brand said of its Cranberry Sage tonic.

As for the turkey gravy, it boasts a whole 10mg of THC. You can whip up the single-serve packet by tossing it with one cup of water in a saucepan, bringing it to a boil, and stirring occasionally.

"Fast-acting edibles technology is an exciting industry innovation because it has the potential to change the way people use edibles, breaking down the barriers to entry," Kiva Co-Founder and CEO Scott Palmer said of the launch in 2019. "What better way to start than with America’s favorite Thanksgiving dressing?"