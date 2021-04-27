Canned Bean Products Recalled Due to Potential Illness Risk

Nonperishable food manufacturer Faribault Foods has issued a voluntary recall of three canned bean products over concerns that their seals could be compromised and at-risk of harboring harmful botulism bacteria.

According to the recall report, when the integrity of a seal is compromised, it can lead to leaking, bloating, and growth of bacteria. One of the main bacteria associated with compromised cans is Clostridium botulinum, a toxin that thrives in those conditions and can cause a severe illness called botulism.

Six lots of canned beans are included in the recall, and the affected items were distributed to retailers nationwide. Here are the specific lots to look out for (note that the lot codes are printed on the bottom of cans):

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a "Best By" date of JAN 31 2023 and lot code 1329A 032 21

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a "Best By" date of FEB 01 2023 and lot code 1329A 033 21

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a "Best By" date of FEB 02 2023 and lot code 1329A 034 21

S&W Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a "Best By" date of FEB 03 2023 and lot code 1329A 035 21

O Organic Organic Black Beans (15 oz) with a "Best By" date of FEB 03 2023 and lot code 981A 035 21

O Organic Organic Chili Beans (15 oz) with a "Best By" date of FEB 04 2023 and lot code 978A 036 21

If you have any of the recalled products in your cupboard, you should return them to the place of purchase for a refund or throw them out immediately. If your products don't match the above descriptions, then there's no need to worry.

Botulism poisoning is a very serious illness that can turn deadly if not treated promptly. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. It can lead to a dangerous paralysis of the breathing muscles, which requires immediate assistance.

If you have any questions or concerns, call Faribault Foods at 1-888-210-6440, or email phutton@faribaultfoods.com.

