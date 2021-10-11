More Than 500,000 Pounds of Canned Food With Beef Is Being Recalled Over Lead

Crider Foods has announced a recall of about 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products due to "unsafe levels of lead," according to a notice issued by the company on October 8.

That's an alarming reason for a recall, to be sure. Crider says in its notice that the lead contamination is "due to a spice mix used from an outside supplier." It elaborates that the issue was discovered during sampling by a "state partner," after which the company traced the problem to the spice mix. It produced the recalled products under a variety of labels, including Hostess and Kroger.

The food was produced from October 22 to March 15 of this year. So, it's been out there for a while. Here's a list of the products that are being recalled, pulled from the notice.

12-ounce cans of Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-ounce cans of Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-ounce cans of Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-ounce cans of Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-ounce cans of Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-ounce cans of ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

12-ounce cans of HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023

Each of these products bears the establishment number "EST. 31812." You can see all of the recalled labels collected here.

As ever, you're encouraged to chuck the cans or return them for a refund if you've got them in the cupboard. If you have other questions, there's contact information for the company on the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall page.