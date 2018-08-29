'Can't Wait Til It Gets Cold So I Can Start Dressin' Is the Internet's New Favorite Meme

This late August humidity is finally coming to an end, and we'll soon transition back from swamp monsters into human beings. Cold weather will soon present you with the opportunity to take a break from showcasing your actual body and instead just hide that body in as many layers as possible that will also hopefully make you seem interesting and put together. And no one will know you have pasty thighs.
Twitter is extremely ready for this and has been churning out style inspiration over the past few days in the form of a truly inspired meme, "Really Start Dressin." And nothing will ready you to transform into your beautiful autumnal butterfly-self quite like these pictures captioned with the magical phrase "Can’t wait till it gets colder so I can really start dressin.”
According to the Pulitzer-worthy internet-history site Know Your Meme, the first entry to this venerable canon was a screengrab from Ed, Edd n Eddy posted back on August 22 by Twitter user @DHGOTWAVES.
Behold
The internet saw this as an opportunity to combine the text with celebrities fits
Athletes were naturally a source of inspiration
But there were also inspirations who weren't celebrities
Best of all were the animals and fictional characters
And of course the original, and perhaps greatest, cold-weather outfit
