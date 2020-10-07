Cantaloupes Are Being Recalled at Meijer Over Salmonella

For the second time in a week, the FDA has shared a recall on potentially contaminated fruit.

Meijer grocery stores and Eagle Produce, LLC have issued a recall on whole cantaloupe and some cut cantaloupe products sold in trays and bowls. The recall was initiated over a potential Salmonella contamination following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The whole cantaloupe being recalled bears a sticker for "Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC." For any packaged cantaloupe, you can check the FDA's recall page, which lists all of the packaged products. If there's no sticker on your cantaloupe, the FDA suggests you assume your cantaloupe is part of the recall.

The recall spans multiple states and includes cantaloupe sold from September 26 to October 5 at Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. At this point, the FDA states that no illnesses have been reported to date.

This joins the recall that began on October 1 on sliced watermelon, apple, grapes, mangoes, pineapples, and cantaloupes sold at Walmart and RaceTrac stores.

Salmonella can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.