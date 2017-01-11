This Canadian Paradise Will Give You Land and a Job If You Move There

In a highly contentious election year, plenty of Americans have threatened to move to Canada -- so many, in fact, that there's an entire website about moving to the remote island of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

But Cape Breton doesn't just need Americans, either -- it needs a few good Canadians, too.

As reported by the CBC, the bakery and general store in Whycocomagh, called Farmer's Daughter, is looking to expand its operation, and in doing so, needs more employees. Traditional means of acquiring talent thus far haven't worked, leading co-owners and sisters Sandee MacLean and Heather Coulombe to try a new tack: offering 2 acres of land and a job to anyone willing to relocate.