Here's How You Can Use Your Travel Points to Get Free Concert Tickets

I am hardly one to dole out financial advice, but I know that sometimes you have to spend money to make money, and no, this isn't some high-level Bitcoin spiel.

Capital One is launching a ticketing platform that lets you use your rewards to unlock sports, dining, music, and other experiences. This means you can spend your hard-earned cash on flights before using the points you earn to attend the Capital One Orange Bowl. Yes, really.

The concept, which launches on March 24, gets you all kinds of perks, especially for Venture X cardholders. You can snag two suite seats, passes to the Capital One JamFest, and Men's Final Four Fan Fest tickets when you earn 100,000 miles. You can also hit the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin with premium tickets and access to headliner Thomas Rhett's soundcheck.