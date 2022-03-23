Here's How You Can Use Your Travel Points to Get Free Concert Tickets
Capital One is launching a new platform in partnership with Vivid Seats.
I am hardly one to dole out financial advice, but I know that sometimes you have to spend money to make money, and no, this isn't some high-level Bitcoin spiel.
Capital One is launching a ticketing platform that lets you use your rewards to unlock sports, dining, music, and other experiences. This means you can spend your hard-earned cash on flights before using the points you earn to attend the Capital One Orange Bowl. Yes, really.
The concept, which launches on March 24, gets you all kinds of perks, especially for Venture X cardholders. You can snag two suite seats, passes to the Capital One JamFest, and Men's Final Four Fan Fest tickets when you earn 100,000 miles. You can also hit the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin with premium tickets and access to headliner Thomas Rhett's soundcheck.
dir="ltr">Other offers include the College Football National Championship, James Beard Foundation events, and Michelin Guide culinary events. You'll even get access to events others can't, such as Capital One's Aprés Ski Venture x Haus partnership at Gravity Haus.
There are more than 500,000 events you'll have access to directly through the ticketing platform, which you can get to via the Capital One app or site. Use your rewards, a credit card, or a combination of both to unlock the experiences.