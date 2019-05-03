Capri Sun Bathing Suits Are Here to Keep You Looking Like a Sexy Juice Box This Summer

Whether or not you're beach-body ready, summer is almost here, which means it's time to Amazon Prime sunscreen and figure out your swimsuit situation. If you figure you'll just go with the faded board shorts or bikini you've been shimmying into for the last few summers, you may reconsider after feasting your eyes on new Capri Sun and Hi-C-themed options that let you strut your stuff like the sexy juice box you always knew you were. Or... something like that.
Following its successful line of La Croix-themed swimwear last year, the folks at Public Space are at it again for 2019 with a new run of shorts and one-pieces inspired by some of the lunchbox staples of your youth. They've got everything from suits that look like huge Capri Sun Pacific Cooler and Hi-C Orange Lavaburst labels, to others evoking the iconic packaging of Arizona Iced Green Tea and Fiji Water. No word on whether they have plans to design any Lunchables or Dungaroos-themed accessories (flip flops?), but hey, a boy can dream.
As of publication, all of the styles are still available, and they're even on sale for $49.50 a pop. Granted, that could also buy you like 200 pouches of Capri Sun, so you may have some tough decisions to make.
h/t PopSugar
