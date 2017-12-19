This Dude Got a Trivia Question Wrong Even Though the Answer Was on His Shirt

There's a lot of pressure involved in being a contestant on a game show. So, you should understand people who give very confident wrong answers. And you should have empathy when contestants guess wildly, like the woman on Wheel of Fortune who guessed "POPSICLE BIKE" after the letters "_O_EYS_CK_E B_S_" were revealed.
Nonetheless, this guy is a Hall of Famer who might have accidentally found himself lumped into the group of people who wore Che Guevara shirts because he was their favorite member of Rage Against the Machine.
The contestant, Alberto, appeared on the Spanish game show Ahora Caigo. On it, contestants go head-to-head to compete for 100,000 Euros. Alberto was asked, "What is Steve Rogers in the Avengers? Doctor, Sir or Captain?" If you watch Marvel movies or read comics, this is a softball. For Alberto, who was wearing a Captain America t-shirt, this should be a cinch because Steve Rogers is Captain America.
Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?
To the amazement of everyone, Alberto went with "Doctor."
Maybe he heard the start of "Steve" and thought, 'This is going to be Doctor Strange.' It's hard to say. But host Arturo Valls made sure that even people who know nothing about The Avengers understood what happened by pointing out the answer was on Alberto's shirt.
There's an important lesson here for future game show contestants. It's ... umm ... always look at your shirt before you answer a question?
h/t Indy 100
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.