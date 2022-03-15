Captain Morgan Is Upgrading Your Rum & Cola with Cherry Vanilla Rum

Soda brands are getting into booze, and booze brands are starting to look like soda brands. Monster is taking over CANarchy. Fresca cocktails are on the way. Even Mountain Dew is getting hard.

On the flip side of that coin sits Captain Morgan, one of the most recognizable rum brands in the US. It’s just kind of chugging along doing its thing. But now it’s turning to a flavor that is a little more familiar from cameos on the side of Coke and Pepsi cans. Captain Morgan is making a cherry vanilla-flavored rum, and it's basically a tailor-made upgrade for your rum and coke.

The alcohol is not made with a new base liquor. The “sweetness of dark cherries” and “rich creamy vanilla” sit atop the familiar pirate-approved spiced rum.

Between cherry vanilla's ongoing love affair with cola and the popularity of a Captain and Coke at the bar, you can obviously make a cocktail with cola and a little of this new flavored rum. The company also recommends making a Cherry Vanilla float.

Though, those combinations are a little obvious, according to Captain Morgan. So, the Captain is hosting a contest to find creative cocktail recipes using the spirit. It is taking entries via social media. Just tag your concoction with #MyCherryVanillaCreation. The prizes aren’t big, but you can eat out for days on the pride that your cocktail got a tip o’ the floppy pirate hat.