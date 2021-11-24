Subway has been making exciting additions to its menu as of late, introducing all kinds of tasty meal options. Now the chain is turning its attention to its dessert menu, which Subway regulars know means one thing: cookies. Subway is bringing back its Caramel Brownie Cookie for a limited time, according to Brand Eating.

The sweet treat features the flavor of a chocolate brownie packed into a soft and chewy cookie. It also has brownie pieces and caramel chunks swirled throughout and is topped with a drizzle of even more caramel. The cookies aren't new: Subway first introduced them in 2020.

Just like this go around, the cookies were a limited-time offering, but fans went wild for them. Subway is bringing them back, for now, so get them while you can. After they're gone, there's no telling when you'll be able to get your hands on them again.