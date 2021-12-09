Cardi B Just Put BBQ Sauce on Her Doritos & Fans Are Here for It
She called it a "really good" late-night snack.
Just last week, Cardi B's vodka-infused whipped cream made its debut—inspiring us all to rethink our Reddi-wip purchase. But now, the "WAP" rapper is introducing us to an entirely new food trend: Doritos dipped in BBQ sauce.
"2am shit but no lie ...shit taste good," she wrote on Instagram. According to Cardi herself, late one night her snack options were limited and dry chips just weren't an option. Without any kind of dip in the house, she tried dipping her Nacho Cheese Doritos in BBQ sauce.
"Dead ass if you've got this shit in your house, try it," she told her followers in a video posted to Twitter. "I did something. This shit is really good."
Naturally, Cardi B's fans were quick to weigh in on her snack inspiration.
"Me at 2am convincing myself the snack i made tastes good so i have to eat it all now," one user wrote.
"Who hasn’t been scrounging around their kitchen looking for some sort of snack and come up with a weird combo? I can totally relate," said another.
Other users jumped in to provide their own snack advice.
"Get you a bag of plain Lays (in the yellow bag), barbeque sauce of your choice, put it together and shake that ish!! Promise love, it’ll change your life," one user wrote, while another recommended boiling hot sauce, butter, brown sugar, and honey together to make a syrupy dipping sauce.
Looks like we've got our late-night cravings menu officially on lock.