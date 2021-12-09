Cardi B Just Put BBQ Sauce on Her Doritos & Fans Are Here for It

Just last week, Cardi B's vodka-infused whipped cream made its debut—inspiring us all to rethink our Reddi-wip purchase. But now, the "WAP" rapper is introducing us to an entirely new food trend: Doritos dipped in BBQ sauce.

"2am shit but no lie ...shit taste good," she wrote on Instagram. According to Cardi herself, late one night her snack options were limited and dry chips just weren't an option. Without any kind of dip in the house, she tried dipping her Nacho Cheese Doritos in BBQ sauce.

"Dead ass if you've got this shit in your house, try it," she told her followers in a video posted to Twitter. "I did something. This shit is really good."