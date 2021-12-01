Cardi B Is Releasing Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Take your holiday pies to boozy new heights.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 12/1/2021 at 9:00 AM

Courtesy of Starco Brands

For most, baking pies around the holidays and slathering them in whipped cream is a time-honored tradition. However, you might want to rethink the Reddi-wip this year. Instead, crank things up a notch with Cardi B's new vodka-infused, non-dairy whipped cream.

Starco Brands has teamed up with the "Rumors" rapper herself to create Whipshots, a non-dairy cream topping that features actual vodka. The boozy spin on the classic dessert topping is available in three different flavors: Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla.

"Unlike any other spirit on the market, Whipshots combines luxury and indulgence with unmatched flavor to create a boozy whipped cream that’s as fun and flirtatious as its consumers," the company said in a statement to Thrillist, adding that Cardi B helped lend "her iconic sense of playfulness, style, and entrepreneurial prowess to the creative direction of the brand."

Courtesy of Starco Brands

While Whipshots are launching across retailers nationwide early next year—in 50mL $5.99 and 375mL $19.99 bottles—throughout the month of December fans can get an early taste. The company will release 500 cans on Whipshots.com from December 1 to December 31.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.