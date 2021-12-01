Cardi B Is Releasing Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

For most, baking pies around the holidays and slathering them in whipped cream is a time-honored tradition. However, you might want to rethink the Reddi-wip this year. Instead, crank things up a notch with Cardi B's new vodka-infused, non-dairy whipped cream.

Starco Brands has teamed up with the "Rumors" rapper herself to create Whipshots, a non-dairy cream topping that features actual vodka. The boozy spin on the classic dessert topping is available in three different flavors: Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla.

"Unlike any other spirit on the market, Whipshots combines luxury and indulgence with unmatched flavor to create a boozy whipped cream that’s as fun and flirtatious as its consumers," the company said in a statement to Thrillist, adding that Cardi B helped lend "her iconic sense of playfulness, style, and entrepreneurial prowess to the creative direction of the brand."