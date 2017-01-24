Cards Against Humanity Is Hiring a CEO and the Job Listing Is Weirdly Specific

It would appear things have gone off course for the company, but the compensation is fantastic. "If you are the right candidate, we will award you 51% of our company and you can set your own salary," the listing says.

But what does it take to be CEO of a game intended for "horrible people"? The job description requests "strong public speaking skills" and a willingness "to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending." That could suit a lot of people considering the compensation. But then it gets more specific.

Among the qualification required you'll find "experience hunting terrorist masterminds," "minimum eight years experience President of the United State of America or equivalent nation," "strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review," and the right person for the job "must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher." Oh, and "the ideal candidate will be excited to travel for work and be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize."