Carhartt Made a Bouquet of Shirts for Mother's Day

Flower bouquets are a staple of gifting around a lot of holidays. Recently, there have been a lot of alternative bouquets released around holidays. Some of them have looked genuinely tempting, while others have been... well, unappetizing and confusing. Either way, it's undeniable that there are people -- real people! -- who have been tempted by bouquets made with Lego, breadsticks, sloppy ribs, and pickles.

Taking the trend as a challenge, Carhartt has discovered a way to elbow its way into the conversation. The company has put together a different spin on the unexpected bouquet, launching a bouquet of Carhartt t-shirts for Mother's Day. The package is aesthetically appealing, arriving in a nice box with a trio of Carhartt t-shirts bundled in a floral-like arrangement with hand-sewn roses made from the brand’s easily recognizable duck fabric. The trio of shirts arrive in three colors: cantaloupe heather, ruby heather, and cobalt heather.

The package looks like it contains more than is there, but, on the other hand, you can't make it look much better if your plan is to buy dear ol' mum three t-shirts for Mother's Day. Plus, the three t-shirts are pretty high-quality -- they're WK87 Workwear Pocket T-Shirts -- since you're getting them from a brand known for durability rather than giant logos or being on the discount rack at Target.