The Caribbean Islands with Active Travel Warnings for Americans Right Now

Whether it is for spring break travel, summer vacations, or to get away from the cold during winter, the Caribbean islands are always a good idea for Americans trying to sneak in a quick trip or a longer out-of-office relaxation period. Caribbean islands just have it all—they’re close enough to the US mainland, they’re gorgeous, and they’re culturally rich and diverse.

But while they're surely a convenient set of destinations, it is still important to check whether traveling there is considered safe during the time around which you're planning your trip. While most of them are considered relatively safe at the moment, some islands are currently subject to a "do not travel" alert. Due to recent events, Haiti is one of them, and Americans are strongly encouraged not to travel to the country.

To help you check the safety level of your Caribbean-bound destination, we put together a list of all the active Caribbean travel advisories released or updated by the US Department of State. This guide will be regularly updated as more advisories are issued or adjusted.

Each travel advisory in the list below presents a different degree, which notes the level of danger assessed by the department. Level 1 is the lowest degree, and it is described as "exercise normal precautions." Level 2 warns travelers to "exercise increased precautions." Level 3 and 4 are the highest levels of danger, and they respectively encourage travelers to "reconsider travel" and "do not travel."

If you wish to read more information and see a complete list of active travel advisories for Americans, you can check out our guide on all active travel advisories right now.

These are all the active Caribbean islands travel warnings right now:

Anguilla: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Anguilla.

Antigua and Barbuda: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Antigua and Barbuda.

Aruba: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Aruba.

The Bahamas: Level 2

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas due to crime.

Barbados: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Barbados.

The British Virgin Islands: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in the British Virgin Islands.

Cayman Islands: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in the Cayman Islands.

Cuba: Level 2

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise increased caution in Cuba due to crime.

Dominica: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Dominica.

Dominican Republic: Level 2

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise increased caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in the French West Indies/French Antilles.

Grenada: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Grenada.

Haiti: Level 4

Authorities are encouraging travelers not to travel to the country due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, all US citizens in Haiti should depart the country as soon as possible. More details are available here.

Jamaica: Level 3

Authorities are encouraging travelers to reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime and limited access to medical services. More details are available here.

Netherlands Antilles

No active travel advisories.

Puerto Rico

No active travel advisories.

Saint Barts

No active travel advisories.

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Saint Lucia: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Saint Lucia.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Level 1

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise normal precautions in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Trinidad and Tobago: Level 3

Authorities are encouraging travelers to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime. Additionally, they should exercise increased caution in the country due to terrorism and kidnapping, and they should be aware that some areas have increased risk.

Turks and Caicos: Level 2

Authorities are advising travelers to exercise increased caution in the Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime.