Caribou Is Making a Birthday Cake Latte

Businesses have anniversaries and not birthdays. However, they do love to anthropomorphize a little. It is a little weird but can be forgiven if the shop is dishing up a birthday cake flavor of something because anniversary cake is not a flavor.

Caribou Coffee is doing just that. It is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Birthday Cake Latte. The drink combines the expected espresso and steamed milk with cupcake flavor, whipped cream, and "festive sugar," the company says in its announcement.

At its more than 400 locations, Caribou Coffee will celebrate by dishing up that cake-themed coffee. You will find it coming over the counter throughout its "birthday week," from Monday, December 12 through December 18.

To celebrate, around its home in Minnesota, it will have "local TV/radio personalities" and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen popping into Twin Cities locations as surprise guest baristas.

At least it is not the same sort of 12 Days of Christmas promotion that you can find at a whole lot of other chains like McDonald's, Dunkin', Denny's, and more. The deals can be alluring, but the angle is a little boring.