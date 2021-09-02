Caribou Coffee Debuts 5 New Fall Drinks

Caribou Coffee is ready for fall. The coffee house is transporting customers to pumpkin patches and apple orchards with its fall drink lineup by offering five seasonal beverages and reintroducing a fan favorite breakfast sandwich.

If pumpkin is your thing, Caribou Coffee has three different pumpkin coffee drinks to choose from. First up is the Pumpkin Crafted Press, a cold-filtered coffee that can be steamed or blended with a splash of milk, real sugar, and real pumpkin. The drink can be served hot, iced, or blended. Next up is the seasonal classic, the Pumpkin White Mocha. This drink is made with real chocolate melted into steamed milk and then combined with espresso and pumpkin. It’s topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with chocolate chips and can be iced, blended, or Nitro. Lastly on the pumpkin lineup we have the Nitro Pumpkin Latte, which features Espresso whipped cream, nitro cold press, and milk blended with pumpkin flavors. This drink can be served hot or iced.

If pumpkin isn’t your thing, Caribou’s got the Hot Apple Blast and Caribou BOUsted Apple Blast. The Hot Apple Blast is a combo of apple cider and caramel. The drink is topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel. If you’d like to experience the Hot Apple Blast with caffeine, try the Caribou BOUsted Apple Blast. Both drinks are offered hot, iced, or blended. As for a certain breakfast sandwich mentioned above, Caribou is bringing back the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich. The fan-favorite is made with chicken sausage, gouda, and a cage-free egg between two maple waffles.

Not only will this lineup of fall flavors be offered at all Caribou Coffee houses nationwide (for a limited time), the brand has also rolled out Pumpkin Love ground bagged coffee. You’ll now be able to enjoy Caribou Coffee without leaving home. Pumpkin Love is a medium roast with flavors of fresh pumpkin and warm spices. The bagged coffee will be available for a limited time in Target stores nationwide.