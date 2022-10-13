Caribou Coffee Recall in Effect Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Sometimes when you're feeling lazy, the best dinner you can throw together is a plate of fruit, cheese, and crackers. But if you're really in the trenches, and getting all of that together sounds exhausting, you might consider buying a snack pack where all the slicing and dicing is already done.

Caribou Coffee sells such snack packs, but they're now being pulled from store shelves due to possible listeria contamination.

Cut Fruit Express, the product distributor, is issuing a recall on its Brie cheese specifically. This Brie cheese can be found in Caribou Coffee's 6.2-ounce Fruit and Cheese Plate. The recall notice didn't state how the contamination was discovered, but the affected items are listed under lot number 3818.

The fruit and cheese plates were distributed across Caribou Stores at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The product comes in a clear plastic package under the following use-by dates: 9/30/2022, 10/2/2022, 10/4/2022, 10/7/2022, and 10/9/2022. Those affected were shipped between September 26th through October 5th, 2022.

Consumers who have recently purchased the product should immediately return it to its original place of purchase for a full refund or throw it away.