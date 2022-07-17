Caribou Coffee Is Discounting Drinks Every Monday
A new promotion at Caribou can get a coffee drink for as little as $1 on Mondays this summer.
You're going to be stunned by this revelation, but people like coffee. They like it in the morning. They like it on Mondays. They also like it at other times and days. Pretty much all of the days.
We're calling out those first two because they've got special relevance for the next couple hundred words or so. Caribou Coffee is slinging some discounted drinks at those times for the next month. The Midwestern coffee chain's new MonDaymaker deal offers four different discounts every Monday through August 15.
Though, if we're being honest, it does get a little complicated. Each week, Caribou will select a new MonDaymaker beverage. That drink will be available at a discount. It'll be $1 for a small, $2 for a medium, $3 for a large, and $4 for an XL. Every Monday, the chain will post the week's drink o' the day to social media and this page. If you're a rewards member, you'll get an email with the Monday special on Sundays.
For Monday, July 18, the deal posted a little early. The drink of the week is a classic latte. No frills. Just a latte iced or hot.
Since the ongoing deal is a little complicated, its probably worth noting that you do not have to be a rewards member to get the deal. Though, as always, you get points toward more free drinks if you are a rewards member. Turn those cheap drinks into free drins.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.