Caribou Coffee Is Discounting Drinks Every Monday

You're going to be stunned by this revelation, but people like coffee. They like it in the morning. They like it on Mondays. They also like it at other times and days. Pretty much all of the days.

We're calling out those first two because they've got special relevance for the next couple hundred words or so. Caribou Coffee is slinging some discounted drinks at those times for the next month. The Midwestern coffee chain's new MonDaymaker deal offers four different discounts every Monday through August 15.

Though, if we're being honest, it does get a little complicated. Each week, Caribou will select a new MonDaymaker beverage. That drink will be available at a discount. It'll be $1 for a small, $2 for a medium, $3 for a large, and $4 for an XL. Every Monday, the chain will post the week's drink o' the day to social media and this page. If you're a rewards member, you'll get an email with the Monday special on Sundays.

For Monday, July 18, the deal posted a little early. The drink of the week is a classic latte. No frills. Just a latte iced or hot.

Since the ongoing deal is a little complicated, its probably worth noting that you do not have to be a rewards member to get the deal. Though, as always, you get points toward more free drinks if you are a rewards member. Turn those cheap drinks into free drins.