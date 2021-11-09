Caribou Coffee Welcomes Back a Trio of Delicious Holiday Drinks

Caribou Coffee wants fans to get into the holiday spirit with its seasonal menu items. The newly announced holiday menu welcomes the return of a trio of popular beverages and new holiday cup designs.

The returning beverages, Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Fa La Latte, and Spicy Mocha, are holiday fan-favorites that can all be enjoyed iced or hot. The coffee house is unveiling three new holiday cup designs featuring iconic images and festive patterns to brighten up fans' holiday season.

Here are more details about Caribou's Holiday treats:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha : The drink combines real chocolate melted into steamed milk and mixed with rich espresso and mint flavor. It's then topped with real whipped cream and crushed candy canes.

: The drink combines real chocolate melted into steamed milk and mixed with rich espresso and mint flavor. It's then topped with real whipped cream and crushed candy canes. Spicy Mocha : Turn up the heat this winter with flavors of cinnamon, ancho chilies, and chipotle peppers. The spicy combination is mixed with real chocolate, melted into steamed milk, and topped with real whipped cream and chocolate chips.

: Turn up the heat this winter with flavors of cinnamon, ancho chilies, and chipotle peppers. The spicy combination is mixed with real chocolate, melted into steamed milk, and topped with real whipped cream and chocolate chips. Fa La Latte : The returning fan-favorite combines creamy, sweet eggnog blended with rich espresso and is topped with real whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

: The returning fan-favorite combines creamy, sweet eggnog blended with rich espresso and is topped with real whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich : The sandwich is Caribou's take on chicken and waffles, made with chicken sausage, gouda, and a cage-free egg between two maple waffles.

: The sandwich is Caribou's take on chicken and waffles, made with chicken sausage, gouda, and a cage-free egg between two maple waffles. Gingerbread: Delicious gingerbread, made with a hint of ginger spice and topped with sweet icing.

The seasonal offerings are currently available nationwide.