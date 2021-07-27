Team USA's Carissa Moore Brought Home Surfing's First-Ever Olympic Gold Medal
On the men's side, Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira claimed gold.
The International Olympic Committee voted in favor of adding surfing as an official sport back in 2016, but the road to getting here has been longer than athletes expected. ICYMI, the 2020 Olympics are currently happening in 2021 thanks to the pandemic. And also, according to Hawaii Public Radio, The International Surfing Association has lobbied for the sport’s inclusion since 1995.
Finally, the sport's biggest names took center wave in Chiba, Japan, for a shot at history—with Team USA's Carissa Moore claiming the first-ever gold in Olympic women's surfing.
"I feel super blessed, super fortunate. It's been an incredible experience," Moore told reporters, according to NPR. "It's been a crazy couple of days, a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions just trying to figure out the break, find my rhythm, learning how to trust myself without my family here."
In total, 20 men and 20 women competed. Brazil, the United States, Australia, France, Japan, South Africa, Germany, Peru, Chile, Indonesia, Portugal, New Zealand, Morocco, Argentina, Costa Rica, and Ecuador all had at least one male or female competing. Each country was allowed to be represented by a maximum of two surfers per nation per gender.
The 28-year-old Honolulu native, who became the youngest world champion surfer nearly a decade ago, defeated South Africa's Bianca Buitendag and Japan's Amuro Tsuzuki in the shortboard competition to earn her spot on the podium. Moore scored an impressive 14.83 points out of a possible 20, with Buitendag trailing behind at 8.46 and Tsuzuki at 6.80.
"The ocean has changed my life and I can't imagine my life without it, I'll be surfing until I'm in the ground," Moore added. "Riding the wave makes you feel free, it makes you feel present, it makes you feel more in love with yourself and the ocean and the environment."
On the men's side, Brazil's Italo Ferreira won gold. Japan's Kanoa Igarashi took second while Australia's Owen Wright won bronze, the outlet reports.
Click here for everything you need to know about the newest Olympic sport.
