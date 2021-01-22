Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Unveiled a Fiery Menu of Spicy Burgers & Chicken Tenders
Meet your next obsession, the Fiery Famous Star Burger.
Courtesy of Carl's Jr.
Sister brands Carl's Jr. and Hardee's just launched the Fiery Menu, a spicy new food lineup that appeases meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. The highlight of the new menu is a fiery beef burger, but there's plenty to love across the board. Here are the hot items you can expect to find next time you visit a Carl's Jr. or Hardee's location.
Fiery Famous Star BurgerThere's a new burger in town, and while it still features Carl's Jr.'s signature charbroiled beef patty, it packs a unique punch. In addition to beef, the Fiery Famous Star includes Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, sliced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and the new Fiery Sauce, made with habanero ranch—all on a toasted seeded bun. It has a suggested price of $4.39 plus tax, though actual prices may vary by location.
Beyond Fiery Famous Star BurgerCarl's Jr. and Hardee's already have a relationship with Beyond Meat, so it makes sense that any new burger release would come with a plant-based variation. The Beyond Fiery Famous Star comes with a charbroiled Beyond Burger patty, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, sliced onions, tomato, and lettuce, all on a toasted seeded bun. The vegetarian concoction has a suggested price of $6.99 plus tax, but actual prices may vary by location.
Double Fiery Famous Star BurgerThe Double Fiery Famous Star, called the Fiery Super Star at Hardee's, has everything that's great about the standard Fiery Famous Star, with one extra beef patty. It has a suggested price of $6.39 plus tax, though actual prices may vary by location.
Triple Fiery Famous Star BurgerIf two beef patties still isn't enough, the Triple Fiery Famous Star is calling. You'll get jalapeños, sliced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, Fiery Sauce, a toasted seeded bun, and three beef patties, each topped with a slice of Pepper Jack cheese. There's no suggested price, so, interpret that how you will.
Spicy Chicken TendersThe Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders with Fiery Sauce are exactly how they sound: Get five chicken tenders—hand-dipped in buttermilk, lightly buttered, and fried—just like you normally would, only this time they'll come with a side of the new habanero ranch Fiery Sauce.
