Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Unveiled a Fiery Menu of Spicy Burgers & Chicken Tenders

Sister brands Carl's Jr. and Hardee's just launched the Fiery Menu, a spicy new food lineup that appeases meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. The highlight of the new menu is a fiery beef burger, but there's plenty to love across the board. Here are the hot items you can expect to find next time you visit a Carl's Jr. or Hardee's location.

Fiery Famous Star Burger

There's a new burger in town, and while it still features Carl's Jr.'s signature charbroiled beef patty, it packs a unique punch. In addition to beef, theincludes Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, sliced onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and the new, made with habanero ranch—all on a toasted seeded bun. It has a suggested price of $4.39 plus tax, though actual prices may vary by location.