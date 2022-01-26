Carl's Jr and Hardee's Are Debuting a Bacon-Heavy New Lineup & 3 BOGO Deals

Something new is coming to both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. The sister chains just unveiled a new Bacon Beast lineup, which includes a Bacon Beast Burger, Bacon Beast Burrito, and a Bacon Beast Biscuit. The eateries are also cooking up a trio of sweet, sweet BOGO deals to celebrate.

Here's the skinny on those offerings, which will be available beginning January 26:

Bacon Beast Burger : A 3.5-ounce burger patty with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion, mayonnaise, American cheese, and four strips of Applewood-smoked bacon with a special sauce on a seeded bun. This burger can be beefed up with two or three patties as well. It will cost around $5.39.

: A 3.5-ounce burger patty with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion, mayonnaise, American cheese, and four strips of Applewood-smoked bacon with a special sauce on a seeded bun. This burger can be beefed up with two or three patties as well. It will cost around $5.39. Bacon Beast Burrito : Four strips of bacon, Hash Rounds, American cheese, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese in a warm flour tortilla with one packet of picante sauce. It will cost around $3.99.

: Four strips of bacon, Hash Rounds, American cheese, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese in a warm flour tortilla with one packet of picante sauce. It will cost around $3.99. Bacon Beast Biscuit: Six half-strips of bacon, two slices of American cheese, and a folded egg on a buttermilk biscuit. It will cost around $3.79.

To celebrate the new lineup, the chains are launching three different BOGO deals following the release of the new menu items. On February 3, customers can enjoy a BOGO Bacon Beast Double. A few days later, on February 11, the chains are offering a BOGO Bacon Beast Biscuit. Lastly, on February 14—yes, Valentine's Day—customers can enjoy the final BOGO deal, another Bacon Beast Double.