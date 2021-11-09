Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Have a New Candied Bacon Line, Tender Bites, and More

The season of giving is upon us, and Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are leaning into it, gifting fans a slew of new items to close out 2021. Both burger chains are testing new items and bringing back old favorites in select markets across the United States.

First thing's first, there's the Candied Bacon lineup at Carl's Jr. and Hardees. The items include the Candied Bacon Angus Thickburger, Candied Bacon Biscuit with Fried Egg, and Candied Bacon Snack Pack. Customers in Bakersfield, California; Champaign-Springfield, Illinois; and Dothan, Alabama will be able to get their hands on the bacon-forward trio.

The Candied Bacon Angus Thickburger is made with a 1/3-lb 100% Angus beef patty that's charbroiled over an open flame. The patty is topped with four strips of crispy candied bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mild garlic mayo on a toasted potato bun. Then there's the Candied Bacon Biscuit, which comes with a made-from-scratch biscuit topped with Applewood-smoked candied bacon, coated in a caramelized brown sugar and pepper, American cheese, and a fried egg. Lastly, the Candied Bacon Snack Pack has Applewood-smoked candied bacon coated in caramelized brown sugar and pepper and loaded into a handy pack for on-the-go noshing.

Both eateries will also be serving Tender Bites. They're made with the Hand-Breaded Chicken fans know and love, but in bite-size pieces. Customers can enjoy them with the dipping sauce of their choice and eat them as a snack or make a meal of it. Tender Bites are available in Paducah, Kentuck; Knoxville, Tennessee; Sacramento, California; Tucson, Arizona; and Palm Springs, California.

As for what's returning, Hardee's fans will be thrilled to know that the Smoked Brisket lineup is back. The chain tested it earlier this year, and it was a hit. Customers in Nashville, Tennesse will be able to order the Smoked Brisket and Cheddar Angus Thickburger, the Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito, and the Smoked Brisket Biscuit.

Those of us who live outside these test markets will just have to wait our turn.