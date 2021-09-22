Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Have a New Hot Honey Lineup

Something hot is coming to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's menus nationwide. The fast food restaurants have a new Hot Honey lineup that includes three spicy and sweet items.

Starting today, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are serving a Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, a Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit, and a Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. Each item features the white meat chicken customers know and love drizzled with a new hot honey sauce they'll come to enjoy just as much.

The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is served on a potato bun and features cheese and bacon along with a hot honey drizzle. The Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit features a crispy piece of chicken on a made-from-scratch biscuit. Then there's the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Sandwich, which features crispy chicken coated in hot honey, sandwiched between two Belgian-style waffles. No matter your preference, there's something in Carl's Jr. and Hardee's new Hot Honey lineup for you.

"After making a huge splash earlier this year with our Hand-Breaded Chicken lineup we've decided to bring the heat—plus a little sweet—with our Hot Honey lineup aimed to continue to wow our customers with flavor they can't get anywhere else," Owen Klein, vice president of global culinary innovation at CKE Restaurants said in a release. "Our hot honey sauce is a match made in heaven with our Hand-Breaded Chicken, surely our guests will be asking for it long after it's gone."