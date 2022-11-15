Carl's Jr. Is Dropping a Massive Meal Combo with a Triple Cheeseburger
It's giving 'Big Carl Energy.'
Last week, Hardee's blessed us with two monstrous breakfast biscuit sandwiches and a new cheeseburger, only for its sibling restaurant to out-stage both with an even bigger combo deal. Carl's Jr. is dropping a massive meal that gets you a triple burger and more. Sibling rivalry, am I right?
The BCE Combo, which, yes, stands for "Big Carl Energy," gets you the Really Big Carl with a large waffle fry and large Orange Fanta for cheaper than ever. The toasted sesame seed bun is piled with three charbroiled all-beef patties, classic sauce, three slices of melty American cheese, and lettuce.
You can snag it between now and December 13, which means you've got nearly a month to try it once, twice, or 25 times. Rewards members get $4 off.
"The Big Carl and The Really Big Carl are more than just burgers—they are an energy," Carl's Jr. said in a statement to Thrillist. "A confidence that anyone can obtain and exude. To show that size does matter, Carl's Jr. is launching 'BCE,' [which is] defined on Urban Dictionary [as] 'It's confident enough to not need to stuff. You either have it, or you don't.'"
Now, if you want to skip the fries and Fanta, you're wrong, but fine. You can get the Big Carl, a double cheeseburger iteration with two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, and classic sauce, for $6.99, while the Really Big Carl is $7.59.
