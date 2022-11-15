Carl's Jr. Is Dropping a Massive Meal Combo with a Triple Cheeseburger

Last week, Hardee's blessed us with two monstrous breakfast biscuit sandwiches and a new cheeseburger, only for its sibling restaurant to out-stage both with an even bigger combo deal. Carl's Jr. is dropping a massive meal that gets you a triple burger and more. Sibling rivalry, am I right?

The BCE Combo, which, yes, stands for "Big Carl Energy," gets you the Really Big Carl with a large waffle fry and large Orange Fanta for cheaper than ever. The toasted sesame seed bun is piled with three charbroiled all-beef patties, classic sauce, three slices of melty American cheese, and lettuce.

You can snag it between now and December 13, which means you've got nearly a month to try it once, twice, or 25 times. Rewards members get $4 off.