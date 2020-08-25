Carl’s Jr. Is Making Takeout Fancy With a New Burger & Wine Pairing Kit
Burger night is always better with a good wine pairing.
Carl’s Jr. is fancying up your fast food dining experience with a little help from Nocking Point Wines. On Tuesday, the companies announced the introduction of the limited-edition Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box. If you’ve never thought about what wine would pair best with your burger, fear not. Carl’s Jr. and Nocking Point have figured it out for you.
Now you can have a Catalina Wine Tour-inspired date night in the comfort of your own home. The Carl’s Jr x Nocking Point box includes three bold red wines: the 2016 “Year VII” Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah Blend, the 2017 “Amell-Bec” Malbec, and the 2017 “Turnaround” Mourvédre. Each bottle was carefully selected by Nocking Point’s sommelier, Katie Owen, with help from CKE Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Chef, Owen Klein.
Is this... saucy enough for you? We poured A.1.® Sauce on premium Angus beef to give you that steakhouse feel. pic.twitter.com/czHZ9C04UV— Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) August 21, 2020
As for the food pairing, the box also includes a Carl’s Jr. gift card so you can head to a restaurant near you (pre-wine, of course) to grab the Steakhouse Angus Thickburger either in-store or drive-thru. You’ll also be able to snag one-of-a-kind “Steakhouse” recipes created by Chef Owen. Those can be put together at home and enjoyed with whatever wine’s leftover after your tasting. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
Carl’s Jr. customers and wine enthusiasts can purchase the Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box at NockingPointWines.com for $82, starting Tuesday. Quantities are limited, though, so you’ll want to hurry if you want to go all out for your next burger night.
