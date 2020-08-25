Carl’s Jr. Is Making Takeout Fancy With a New Burger & Wine Pairing Kit

Carl’s Jr. is fancying up your fast food dining experience with a little help from Nocking Point Wines. On Tuesday, the companies announced the introduction of the limited-edition Carl’s Jr. x Nocking Point Wines Steakhouse Burger Box. If you’ve never thought about what wine would pair best with your burger, fear not. Carl’s Jr. and Nocking Point have figured it out for you.

Now you can have a Catalina Wine Tour-inspired date night in the comfort of your own home. The Carl’s Jr x Nocking Point box includes three bold red wines: the 2016 “Year VII” Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah Blend, the 2017 “Amell-Bec” Malbec, and the 2017 “Turnaround” Mourvédre. Each bottle was carefully selected by Nocking Point’s sommelier, Katie Owen, with help from CKE Vice President of Culinary Innovation and Chef, Owen Klein.