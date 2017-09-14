Food & Drink

Carl's Jr Messed With Wendy's on Twitter and It Didn't Go Well

By Published On 09/14/2017 By Published On 09/14/2017
wendy's twitter carl's jr
Shutterstock | Twitter Screengrab

Trending

related

Conan's Hilarious iPhone Q&A Is Full of Creepy Face Scanning Questions

related

You Can Get Roundtrip Flights to Iceland For Just $200 Right Now

related

The Impossible Big Mac Challenge Was No Match For This Dude

related

Talenti Gelato Jars Won't Open, So People Are Literally Hacking Them With Knives

There are few companies who have made a marketing strategy out of dragging strangers on social media. It doesn't much matter if you're a troll or another business, Wendy's will take a particular glee in grilling you as part of an backward oddly successful strategy to get customers.

Well, it happened again. Twitter user @Andrew_D_Morgan started a spat simply by asking Wendy's how it compares to Carl's Jr. The other fast food joint jumped on the opportunity to snip at Wendy's. However, Carl's Jr found itself in a pickle when it was unprepared for the clap back.

Childish, but true.

After 16 hours, Wendy's racked up more than 10,000 retweets and 44,000 likes. After 30 hours, Carl's Jr put together just over 100 retweets and 700 likes. 

At the time of publication, Carl's Jr hadn't even attempted to catch up. It hadn't tweeted even once since it first took a bite out of Wendy's.

However, the best part might be the absurd reactions from fans of the snarky social media account. 

Wendy's even decided to give itself a little patty on the back before the dust settled.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like