On 4/20, Carl's Jr. Is Unleashing a CBD-Infused Burger for $4.20

What you do on April 20 is between you, your closest friends, and possibly local law enforcement. But we'd like to take a second to inform you that on that day, Carl's Jr. will be serving a CBD burger with French fries on it.
The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (the CBD, get it?) will only be available on April 20 (420, get it?) at a single location of Carl's Jr. in Denver. Sure, limited releases aren't terribly chill, but consider the fall out of an entire nation napping during lunchtime after simultaneously being weighed down by a burger and soothed by CBD.
The sandwich also features two charbroiled beef patties, Carl’s Jr.'s Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and Crisscut fries. The CBD is sourced from the Colorado-based Bluebird Botanicals. If you're looking to pick one up, they'll be served at 4050 Colorado Blvd. in Denver, Colorado on April 20, from 6am MT until stores close -- for just $4.20.
"The new Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ties back to our core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu," said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Carl’s Jr, in a press release.
It seems like this burger implies a different "core strategy" though?
