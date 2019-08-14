Carl's Jr. Is Giving Out Free Beyond Burgers to Show You How Good They Are

From Burger King's Whopper to White Castle's sliders, plant-based "meat" burgers from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are taking fast food by storm. But if you've yet to try a cheeseburger made with a meatless patty, now is your chance. Carl's Jr. is handing out free Beyond Famous Star burgers for one day only this week.
How do I get a free burger?
The free burger feeding frenzy is going down on Thursday, August 15. To cash in on the offer, all you have to do is say the magic words -- which aptly happen to be "Beyond Upgrade" -- as you order, and poof! Participating Carl's Jr. locations (call yours to double-check) will serve you a smoky burger that might just trick you into believing it's made with real beef. You just have to buy a large drink.
Carl's Jr. was among the first fast food chains to dive into the plant-based meat trend and has been serving Beyond Meat patties since last December. Like the traditional Famous Star burger, the Beyond version is charbroiled and served with all the traditional burger fixin's: lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, pickle chips, mayo, and special sauce -- cheese optional (though why wouldn't you get cheese?).
Since its initial launch, Carl's Jr. has served up more than 4.4 million Beyond burgers and counting. In fact, it's the chain's most successful burger launch in the past two years and is expected to continue to grow with this promotion, according to a spokesperson.
Again, the deal is for one day only, so hurry to your local Carl's Jr. and prepare to be mind-blown beyond belief.
Calzone-Garlic Knot Pizza: Pizza or Calzone?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.