Carl's Jr. Has a New "Gold Digger" Double Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich

Carl's Jr. is expanding with its new Gold Digger Menu, which includes a cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich. While the name sounds objectionable, it is inspired by the sauce used and nothing else. Both sandwiches are made with Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce and will be available at the chain for a limited time only.

The Gold Digger Double Cheeseburger is made with two charbroiled beef patties, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo, all stacked between unseeded buns. The Gold Digger Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich is made with hand-breaded chicken, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on a potato bun.

Both sandwiches are available at participating Carl's Jr.'s locations. The double cheeseburger will start at $2.99, and the chicken sandwich will start at $7.49. Either would pair well with the new Bacon Beast Biscuit. And now, the purchases you make could result in some free food down the line, with the introduction of the new loyalty program for Hardee's and Carl's Jr.