Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Just Added New Beyond Meat Burgers & Breakfast

Carl's Jr. first added burgers made with plant-based Beyond patties to its menu earlier this year, and even added a BBQ Beyond cheeseburger to the rotation in October. Now, the fast food chain and its sister chain, Hardee's, are extending their Beyond offerings beyond the lunch and dinner menu. That means meat-less Beyond "meat"-based breakfast.
More specifically, that means Beyond Sausage breakfast burritos and Beyond sausage, egg, and cheese biscuits, a spokesperson for the chains told Thrillist. Breakfast just got a whole lot meatier while simultaneously being vegetarian-friendly. It's not the first time a chain has included Beyond sausage to its menu; Dunkin' earlier this year also launched a Beyond sausage breakfast sandwich. Let's just say that plant-based meats are becoming a bigger and bigger piece of the future of fast food.
The new Beyond items won't be exactly the same at each restaurant. Carl's Jr. is offering the Beyond Sausage burrito, a mixture of scrambled eggs, hash browns, Beyond sausage, cheese, salsa, and tomatoes wrapped in a warmed tortilla, as well as the Beyond sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit.
Hardee's, on the other hand, will have both of the aforementioned items in addition to a plain Beyond sausage biscuit and a new Original Beyond Thickburger, which is a 100% plant-based patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo all served on a toasted bun.
The new menu items' prices will vary by location, but expect to pay between $3.99 to $4.79 for the burrito, $3.00 to $3.99 for the biscuits, and $5.99 for the Thickburger. You can try these new vegetarian-friendly breakfast options at Carl's Jr. beginning December 18 and at Hardee's starting December 30. And in all honesty, you don't even have to be a vegetarian to enjoy them.
The Chopped Cheese Pizza Has Arrived!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.