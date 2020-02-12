Carl's Jr. & Hardee's New Fried Cheese-Topped Burger Is Perfect for Cheese Pulls

We've had a lot of fancy burger toppings come and go. There have been fried eggs with drips of yolk, onion rings stacked high and topped with BBQ sauce, and sliced avocados that never go out of style. But you know what a burger could always use more of? Cheese. Glorious amounts of melty, stringy cheese.
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are never ones to disappoint, especially with the arrival of their latest Thickburger: the Big Fried Cheese. It is exactly what it sounds like; a 1/3lb angus beef burger sandwiched with lettuce, tomato, Boom Boom sauce, and a fried wheel of melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese on a buttery bun. It's intended for the cheese fiend in your life -- which very well might just be yourself.
The launch of the BFC coincides with Hardee's and Carl's Jr.'s "Feed Your Happy" campaign, a partnership with advertising agency 72andSunny that encourages us to do the things that make us happy, like stuffing ourselves with fried cheese burgers without guilt or consequence.
"The new ‘Feed Your Happy’ campaign features Happy Star calling out truths of adulthood, to deliver on the escapes from reality we all crave,” Nick Kaplan, group creative director of 72andSunny New York, said in a statement. “Like the fact that a grain bowl might be the responsible lunch choice, but it doesn't make you feel better when you’re paying bills and having lower back problems. You know what does, though? A cheesy, juicy burger from Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s -- the ultimate escape from the trials of everyday adulting.”
You heard it here first: if you're struggling with the realities of adulting, like rent and making it to that yoga class you signed up for, just ease your mind with a giant burger and try not to stress too much. You can have your own worry-free BFC Angus Thickburger starting February 12.
