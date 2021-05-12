Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Are Debuting a Line of 3 New Fried Chicken Sandwiches
One of the sandwiches is made with Belgian waffles.
At this point, it'd be pretty difficult to name every fast food chain that introduced a new fried chicken sandwich since Popeyes ignited the craze in late 2019. There are so many. It'd be much easier to name the chains that haven't. In fact, that list is about to get even shorter now that Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are debuting a line of new and improved fried chicken sandwiches nationwide.
On Wednesday, the sister chains announced the launch of not one, but three fried chicken sandwich creations that are about to stir up the chicken sandwich wars yet again. The lineup boasts a classic Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, featuring staple toppings mayo and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted potato bun. There's also a Hand-Breaded Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich that's topped with a maple butter glaze and Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit (available at Hardee's) served on a buttermilk biscuit, meaning they've got your chicken sandwich cravings covered all day.
As you can tell by the names of all three of the new menu items, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's really want to emphasize the whole "hand-breaded" thing. They're promising fried chicken with a crispy exterior and tasty interior, thanks to an intensive preparation process. As a press release explains, "... Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken sandwiches are brought to life at each location, with 100% premium white meat breast filet that is marinated in 13 signature seasonings and dipped in buttermilk before going through a six-step hand-breading process in Southern-style flour and then cooked until golden brown." Wow.
"Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s new Hand-Breaded Chicken sandwiches have been hard to keep a secret while we have been perfecting the formula over the last couple of years," Vice President of Global Culinary Innovation at CKE Restaurants Owen Klein said, per the release. "We’re hand-breading around the clock to deliver the flavor profiles that are truly craveable and will be something people will want—and can get—all day long."The trio of sandwiches will be hitting both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations beginning May 17.