Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Are Debuting a Line of 3 New Fried Chicken Sandwiches

At this point, it'd be pretty difficult to name every fast food chain that introduced a new fried chicken sandwich since Popeyes ignited the craze in late 2019. There are so many. It'd be much easier to name the chains that haven't. In fact, that list is about to get even shorter now that Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are debuting a line of new and improved fried chicken sandwiches nationwide.

On Wednesday, the sister chains announced the launch of not one, but three fried chicken sandwich creations that are about to stir up the chicken sandwich wars yet again. The lineup boasts a classic Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich, featuring staple toppings mayo and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted potato bun. There's also a Hand-Breaded Chicken & Waffle Breakfast Sandwich that's topped with a maple butter glaze and Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit (available at Hardee's) served on a buttermilk biscuit, meaning they've got your chicken sandwich cravings covered all day.