You Can Get These Massive Cheeseburgers for Just $2.99 at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
Choose between three different cheeseburgers.
While Wendy's is cueing up free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburgers, you've got a very limited window to snag it. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, on the other hand, are serving up massive $2.99 cheeseburgers through the end of October.
And did I mention, you've got more than one whopping burger boat to choose from? The sibling fast food brands are offering an entire lineup, including the Bacon Double Cheeseburger, California Double Cheeseburger, and the Double Cheeseburger. You can get all three for under three bucks now through October 30.
"Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are bringing customers the menu items they know and love in a bigger, bolder, and better way this fall. The brands are doubling down and offering a lineup of menu items," a rep for the brand told Thrillist.
The Bacon Double Cheeseburger is piled with two beef patties, American cheese, bacon, mustard, ketchup, yellow onions, and dill pickles on a plain bun, while the classic-style iteration features two beef patties, American cheese, mustard, ketchup, yellow onions, and dill pickles on a plain bun—i.e. the only difference, really, is that one has bacon and one does not.
The California Classic Double Cheeseburger, meanwhile, adds a little more diversity to the mix. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are topping plain buns with two beef patties, classic sauce, grilled onions, American cheese, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Now choose your fighter!
