You Can Get These Massive Cheeseburgers for Just $2.99 at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

While Wendy's is cueing up free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburgers, you've got a very limited window to snag it. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, on the other hand, are serving up massive $2.99 cheeseburgers through the end of October.

And did I mention, you've got more than one whopping burger boat to choose from? The sibling fast food brands are offering an entire lineup, including the Bacon Double Cheeseburger, California Double Cheeseburger, and the Double Cheeseburger. You can get all three for under three bucks now through October 30.

"Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are bringing customers the menu items they know and love in a bigger, bolder, and better way this fall. The brands are doubling down and offering a lineup of menu items," a rep for the brand told Thrillist.