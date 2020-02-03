Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Are Giving Out Free Beyond Meat Burgers & Burritos Today

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's has expanded their plant-based meat menus well beyond just a typical Beyond burger. There are breakfast burritos and sandwiches stuffed with eggs, cheese, and Beyond sausage, there's a sweet and smoky Beyond BBQ burger layered with onion rings, and yes, you can still get an all-American classic cheeseburger made with Beyond patties.
If you haven't had the opportunity to try any of these vegetarian-friendly items, then this deal is for you: get any Beyond menu item for free with the purchase of a large drink on Monday. The drink can be a soft drink, coffee, or even cold brew. Here are the Beyond Meat-based menu items you can choose from:
Carl’s Jr.
- Beyond Sausage Burrito
- Beyond Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
- Beyond Famous Star burger
- Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger
Hardee’s
- Beyond Sausage Burrito
- Beyond Sausage Biscuit
- Beyond Sausage & Egg Biscuit
This deal is only available on February 3 -- the day after the Super Bowl -- so this is the perfect opportunity to smother your hangover with a greasy breakfast burrito and a coffee. To access the deal, go to any participating Carl's Jr. or Hardee's location and use the phrase "beyond the game." They'll serve you your free Beyond-anything, so even if your team lost the Super Bowl, you'll still be a winner.
