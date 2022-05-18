There's a New Dinosaur-Themed, Meat-Heavy Menu at Hardee's & Carl's Jr.

The flavor of the month is big film franchises partnering with restaurant chains. (Like Applebee's and that Tom Cruise plane movie did earlier this week.) Jurassic World: Dominion is coming out in June, and in the lead-up to the release, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are making a dinosaur-sized menu.

The new Primal Menu is coming to both of the linked-but-not-identical chains with what they’re calling their “meatiest burgers, burritos, and biscuits to date.” Though, that’s not accurate across the entire menu. There are vegetarian options involved as well.

The full Primal Menu includes the Primal Angus Thickburger, Primal Burrito, Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg, Beyond Wraptor Burger, and Double Beyond Wraptor Burger. Though, the vegetarian options will only be available at Carl’s Jr. The menu also includes a hearty dose of the new Amber BBQ Sauce, which is a sweet and smoky ode to the amber notably featured at the start of the original Jurassic Park.

The Primal Angus Thickburger is made with black Angus beef and topped with prime rib, Amber BBQ Sauce, smoked cheddar, and onion rings on a toasted potato bun. The Primal Burrito is made with sliced prime rib, hash rounds, smoked cheddar, scrambled eggs, Amber BBQ Sauce, and shredded cheese. The last of the big meaty plates is the Primal Biscuit with Fried Egg, which comes with sliced prime rib, smoked cheddar, a fried egg, and Amber BBQ Sauce on a buttermilk biscuit.

At Carl’s Jr, the Beyond Wraptor Burgers feature a Beyond Burger topped with Amber BBQ Sauce, Swiss cheese, fried zucchini, and tomatoes, wrapped in lettuce with a side of middling wordplay. Like dinosaurs themselves, the menu is only around for a little while. (Though, I suppose the Jurassic World theme implies that there's always the potential for a return.)