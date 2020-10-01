Carl’s Jr. & Hardee’s Add New Prime Rib Menu & You Can Get $10 of Food for a Dollar

When you think of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, you think of things like BBQ- and bacon-loaded cheeseburgers. You probably don’t think of prime rib. You will now, though. The fast food duo have added new prime rib to their menus and they’re offering fans a cut that’s tough to pass up.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardees are serving up a new Prime Rib and Fried Egg Biscuit and Prime Rib and Cheddar Angus Thickburger. This means you can get prime rib for any meal of the day, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner. That’s kind of a big deal, so Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are celebrating in a big way -- with a deal dubbed the Prime Rib Venture in which you can invest and receive “rib-turn” on your money, according to a spokesperson for the chains.

The Prime Rib Venture is an offer you can’t refuse. Well, you could, but why would you? Starting October 1, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s fans can visit PrimeRibVenture.com to invest $1. When they do, they’ll get $10 back to spend on the prime rib menu. Unlike most investments, don’t spend too much time mulling over this one because it won’t last.

The Prime Rib Venture will take place in three rounds. The first kicks off October 1 as previously described. The second starts October 5, when fans can again invest $1 and they’ll get a $7 gift card back. Then comes round three, kicking off October 9. Fans who invest a buck in the third and final round will get a $5 gift card for their $1 investment. It may not sound like much, but it’s safer and tastier than the stock market.