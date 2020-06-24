Carl's Jr. & Hardee's Just Unleashed 2 All-New Spicy Cheeseburgers
One is loaded with meat, the other made with plant-based patties. Both newly spicy.
Charbroiled beef patties, crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, and melty cheese -- a cheeseburger with all of those ingredients piled on a bun couldn't possibly be missing anything, right? Well, sure. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's popular Western Bacon Cheeseburger is great the way it is, but it turns out the fast food duo found another ingredient to take it to the next level: spicy jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese. Say hello to the new Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's announced the burger's debut on Wednesday, positioning it as a "hot new take" on the original Western Bacon Cheeseburger, a longtime bestseller. "Hot new take" indeed. The sliced jalapeños and Pepper Jack cheese bring a reasonable amount of heat to almost every bite, though it probably won't burn your mouth off unless you're sensitive to spicy foods. Basically, if you're looking for something hot on your lunch break, you've got a solid new option.
The Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger is now available at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations nationwide, along with a plant-based meat version dubbed the Beyond Spicy BBQ Cheeseburger. The vegetarian option, which is made with Beyond Meat's popular imitation burger meat, sports all the same toppings as the real meat version, minus the bacon -- BBQ sauce, jalapeños, onion rings, and Pepper Jack cheese. It's worth pointing on that Thrillist named the original Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger the second-best plant-based fast food burgers on the market.
Neither of the burgers are permanent menu additions, so they'll only be around for a little while.
