This Poutine Burger From Carl's Jr. Is So Canadian It's Sorry It Wasn't Here Sooner

Some things are so Canadian you know they'd apologize if you bumped into them. This new burger from Carl's Jr. fits the bill. It's called the Poutine Thickburger. Aside from forcing you to eating nothing but greens for a week afterward, it looks like a brilliant culinary collision.

The fast-food chain is introducing the burger in Canada only for the time being. It comes with poutine gravy, cheese curds, french fries, peppercorn bacon, and potato chips. No, that's not a list of sides. That's all jammed right between its greasy buns.

Unfortunately for starch lovers, it's only going to be available for a limited time and there's no plan to bring this twist on Canada's finest cuisine to the States.