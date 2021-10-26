Carl’s Jr. Has a Thicker Than Ever Halloween Surprise

Carl’s Jr. is dropping a special treat for fans in LA this Halloween weekend.

The popular El Diablo Thickburger will be resurrected for fans for one weekend only. The chain’s Thickburger features a charbroiled Angus thick patty with jalapeno poppers, pepper-jack cheese, fiery habanero sauce, bacon strips, and sliced jalapenos on a fresh-baked bun.

The burger originally debuted in 2015 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The fiery sensation will only be available on Friday, October 29, through Sunday, October 31. Unfortunately, only Californians will be able to snag the iconic menu item in Los Angeles at the 5625 W Century Blvd location.

For fans who aren’t in California or can’t reach the store, the company is also bringing back its Monster Angus Thickburger beginning October 27. The Monster Angus Thickburger consists of two 1/3-lb charbroiled Black Angus beef patties, four strips of bacon, three slices of American cheese, and mayo, served on a potato bun. The Monster Angus burger will be available at participating locations nationwide.