This Beer Company Will Pay You $14,000 to Drink Beer for 4 Hours

It takes zero talent to drink beer. It’s not an activity that requires skill, dedication or even practice, but apparently it can pay your bills.

How can such a popular pastime for couch potatoes and football fans earn you boatloads of cash? Through Carlsberg’s latest promotion, which will literally pay you $14,000 dollars to sit on your privileged ass and imbibe cold, frothy brews for four hours straight. That's it. That's the whole job.

OK, there’s a catch, and it’s a pretty stark, geographical one: The Danish beer company is looking for contestants in Singapore, which is probably a long way away from where you live. This is all part of Carlsberg’s “Probably The Best Job in The World” campaign, now in its second year. The contest sounds like something handed down from the beer-Gods, because the winner will receive a job description great enough to make beer-snobs everywhere cry hoppy-tears into a snifter: beer taster.