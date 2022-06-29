Carmella's Day Off in Pittsburgh Is a Bubbly Prosecco Tasting Tour

Places to Eat & Drink

North Shore Tavern

At the North Shore Tavern, you're going to sear your own steak on a blazing-hot stone.

"It's the best tasting steak I've ever had," said Carmella. "It's like a meal, but it's also an activity. It's fun." She usually likes her steak medium, and loves to do a little surf and turf for dinner and order some scallops too. Don't miss out on their pretzel sticks for appetizers: their mustard dip is delicious.

The Warren

If you're looking for a good cocktail paired with some tasty sushi, this is the spot for you.

Carmella's go-to drink is definitely the prosecco, though. "That's my go-to drink anywhere," she said. "I'm just a Prosecco girl!"

She recommends the Spicy Senorita from their sushi menu. It's yellowtail with jalapeno, cilantro, and sriracha drizzled on top. If you're not in the mood for sushi, go for the burger and the buffalo cauliflower. "They do it all," said Carmella. "They're so good."

Salty Paws

Technically, this is a dining spot—but not for you. Salty Paws is your four-legged best friend’s favorite place, and they sell ice cream made specifically for dogs.

It's the first dog ice cream shop in Pittsburgh, according to Carmella, and it might even be the first one in the state of Pennsylvania. From dog bones and treats to cheddar cheese-flavored dog ice cream, Salty Paws has everything your dog's palate could ever desire. There's even a toppings bar, where you can sprinkle some extra flavor on your pup's ice cream.

Bar Botanico

Carmella describes herself as 'obsessed" with this bar. They do have prosecco on tap here, after all. "It's even smoother, it's cold, it's incredible," she said.

The place is intimate and small, and makes you feel cozy from the moment you walk in.

"Your service is just really, really good, but it's so intimate," Carmella said. "You feel like you're just kind of in your own little world."

Things to Do

Coop de Ville

This is where you go have a blast. Coop de Ville isn't only a bar and restaurant. It's also an arcade, and they have bowling too.

When Carmella is talking about this place, her eyes light up. They have a champagne vending machine.

"It is a full vending machine with mini bottles of champagne, and they give you a straw, and you just stick the straw right in the bottle," she said. "This is the best invention I've ever seen in my life."

Carmella and her husband usually bring the kids there, and while they sip on some champagne, they also bowl with the kids. "It's fun for everybody," she said.